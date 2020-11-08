SNL: Jim Carrey resurrects Ace Ventura character for brutal message to ‘loser’ Trump

Jim Carrey momentarily resurrected his popular Ace Ventura character for a damning message to Donald Trump.

Hours after Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden, Carrey delivered a victory speech in character as the latter alongside Maya Rudolph's Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live.

“I honestly kinda can’t [believe I won]. It’s been so long since something good happened," Carrey's Biden said, quipping about he 77-year-old: "I’ve never felt so alive and I’m barely alive."

Referencing Trump's refusal to accept defeat, which has seen him falsely claim victory despite Biden winning, Carrey's version of the president-elect said: “Unlike President Trump, we do accept the results.”

It was here that Carrey revived Ace Ventura, the character from his popular mid-Nineties film series.

.“We aren’t mad at them," he said, adding: "This is one of those situations in life where there must be a winner and a loser."

The phrase was a reference to the quote in which Ventura tells his dog: "Unfortunately, in every contest, there must be a loser."

To reiterate the point, both Carrey and Harris held the L sign up to their heads.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle – who hosted the first post-election episode for the second time – delivered an emotionally charged opening speech, in which he called Trump "racist" and expressed his thanks to Covid-19 for preventing US mass shootings.

