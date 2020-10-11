SNL: Jim Carrey plays fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during VP debate

Saturday Night Live viewers were in stitches last night (10 October) over Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the recent vice presidential debate.

The insect caught the attention of many viewers last week when it settled on Pence’s white hair and the vice president appeared not to notice for several minutes.

In the new SNL sketch, Carrey – who plays Joe Biden – can be seen teleporting to the VP debate in Utah to help his running mate Kamala Harris (depicted by Maya Rudolph) “save the soul of this nation”.

While being transported, he accidentally morphs into the fly.

Not only did he turn into the insect, but he also impersonated Jeff Goldblum, who transformed into a man-fly hybrid after an experiment gone wrong in the 1986 film The Fly.

Many viewers were delighted with the skit, with one person tweeting: “Jim Carrey going full-on method-mode as the infamous fly in Pence’s hair is the wholesome content I needed tonight. ”

“That image of Jim Carrey as a fly will never leave my brain,” added another.

A third said: “Jm Carrey as Jeff Goldblum as the fly on Mike Pence’s head is the hero on the cold open to #SNL that we didn’t know we needed.”

See more reactions below.

Jim Carrey as the fly. I’m weak 😂 #snl — Jenny 🎃 (@jennyinsomnia) October 11, 2020

This fly skit on #SNL is funny. Jim Carrey nails that Jeff Goldblum face. Love the teeth lol. — Bernus Maximus (@bernusmax) October 11, 2020

Jim Carrey as this damn fly omg — Scarlet Bitch (@MXV3RICK) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr was the host of the most recent SNL episode. Country singer Morgan Wallen was supposed to appear as the musical guest but announced last week that his slot had been dropped after he broke Covid-19 protocols.