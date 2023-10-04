SNL’s Jay Mohr Shares Some Truly Insane Chris Farley Stories

Al Levine

At 53, comedian Jay Mohr is a happy newlywed for perhaps the first time in three tries, he says, having tied the knot last month with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. But as a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly On The Wall podcast, Mohr is even happier to oblige with deep-cut impersonations and one insane Chris Farley story after another.

For instance, Mohr said one week, around 1 a.m. on a Thursday, Farley walked in on Mohr and then-SNL writer Dave Attell and asked what they were up to. And at the same time, like creepy twins, we said, ‘We’ll pay you $100 to shit out the window.’”

“Oh! You initiated that infamous thing?” Carvey asked in delight.

Mohr said Farley asked for the money upfront before taking them up on their dare. The late comedian then apparently dropped his pants and stuck his behind outside the 17th floor window of 30 Rock.

“We had to fill out a police report because they thought he was a jumper,” Mohr said, adding: “And it was obvious right away that he didn’t have to shit at all, because he just, he turned like purple from effort.”

Instead of potentially landing on pedestrians below, Mohr continued, “It fell in the window, onto my desk.” Alas, they had no toilet paper or substitute on hand, so Farley then took matters into his own hands, literally. “I always leave this part of the story out, out of respect, but you guys know how much, how long, we can’t love anyone more,” Mohr said, before cackling: “So he wiped his ass with his hands!”

To which Carvey quipped: “To people listening who think Saturday Night Live is a barrel of monkeys, you’re right. And this is an example of how much fun it is.”

Spade backed that up, claiming of Farley: “He would come [into the office] and go, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a greasy trail.’ Which I figured out later what it was, and he’d take my USA Today and go, ‘Give me a piece of that.’”

Mohr joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in October 1993 for Season 19 alongside Sarah Silverman and Norm Macdonald, eight months after Carvey left the show, but coinciding when Spade got promoted from featured player to main cast. Mohr previously wrote about the panic attacks and poor decisions he made on the show in his memoir, Gasping for Airtime: Two Years in the Trenches of Saturday Night Live.

In another instance, Mohr, who was captain of his high-school wrestling team in New Jersey, claimed he could take down the much larger Farley, who also grappled during his school years. Goaded on by then-writer Fred Wolf, they tussled twice. Farley pounced on Mohr and sat on his back, to the point where “I really thought my life was going to end,” Mohr recalled. “After six minutes, David [Spade] saved me.”

“C’mon, Chris, let the guy live,” Spade remembered telling his friend.

Mohr later tried to make things even by tackling Farley during a table read, only to have Farley chase him down the hallway, where Mohr saved himself thanks to an open elevator full of partiers from the Rainbow Room who recognized Farley and gushed over seeing the comedy star in front of them.

On the hourlong podcast with Carvey and Spade, Mohr also showed off his knack for mimicking other celebrities, such as Christopher Walken, Andrew McCarthy, Harvey Keitel, and Colin Quinn—even boasting he had a Tracy Morgan impersonation before Morgan himself landed on SNL.

Mohr’s impersonation of Macdonald also came in handy for one more Farley story, in which Norm offered the button for a sketch in which Farley is (much like Tim Robinson in his latest Netflix season) “at a drive-thru window, a pre-filmed piece, and he’s like ‘Let me have 14 cheeseburgers, 14 apple pies, 22 french fries and three chocolate milkshakes.’ And the guy in the box goes, ‘Will that be all?’”

Mohr said they argued for hours over what Farley would say next, until Macdonald, sitting in the corner, offered “How about Chris says ‘yes.’”

“When they filmed it, Chris had this look of incredible pride,” Mohr recalled. “He goes, ‘Will that be all?’ I remember he leans out with his elbow, and goes, ‘Yes!’”

