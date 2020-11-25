‘SNL’: Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet & Kristen Wiig To Host Final Three Episodes Of 2020, Morgan Wallen Gets Second Chance As Musical Guest
Saturday Night Live is getting ready to wind down after a busy and unusual year and has set Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig as its final three hosts of the year.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Morgan Wallen and Dua Lipa are set as the musical guests for the episodes, which will air December 5, 12 and 19.
It marks the first time that Lady Bird star Timothée Chalamet, who is set to star in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, will host the show.
Ozark star Bateman returns for his second hosting performance, while former cast member Wiig makes her fourth appearance.
It also sees Wallen appear on the show after his invitation was yanked earlier this year when he flouted Covid-19 rules. Dua Lipa is returning for her second appearance and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as musical guest for the third time.
Bateman and Wallen will appear on December 5, Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will appear on December 12 and Wiig and Dua Lipa will appear on December 19.
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video with Lorne Michaels as exec producer.
