SNL: Jack Harlow to Host October 29 Episode and Serve as Musical Guest

Jack Harlow is the latest hitmaker to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live: The chart-topping rapper will host the Oct. 29 episode of SNL and also serve as musical guest, the show announced on Saturday.

The news was announced ahead of a commercial break on Saturday’s episode (hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who’s also pulling double-duty). The show confirmed the news on Twitter:

More from TVLine

JACK HARLOW

JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022

Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May, which included the #1 single “First Class.” He’s also set to star in the upcoming big-screen reboot of White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow is the latest star to host during the current Season 48: Miles Teller, hot off the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, hosted the Oct. 1 season premiere, with Kendrick Lamar serving as musical guest. Brendan Gleeson hosted the Oct. 8 episode with musical guest Willow, and Megan Thee Stallion was both host and musical guest this week.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.