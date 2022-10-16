SNL: Jack Harlow to Host October 29 Episode and Serve as Musical Guest
Jack Harlow is the latest hitmaker to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live: The chart-topping rapper will host the Oct. 29 episode of SNL and also serve as musical guest, the show announced on Saturday.
The news was announced ahead of a commercial break on Saturday’s episode (hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who’s also pulling double-duty). The show confirmed the news on Twitter:
More from TVLine
SNL Video: Meet the New Cast (Including the One Hired to Kill Putin?)
TVLine Items: Brendan Gleeson's SNL Promo, Big Sky Additions and More
JACK HARLOW
JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022
Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May, which included the #1 single “First Class.” He’s also set to star in the upcoming big-screen reboot of White Men Can’t Jump.
Harlow is the latest star to host during the current Season 48: Miles Teller, hot off the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, hosted the Oct. 1 season premiere, with Kendrick Lamar serving as musical guest. Brendan Gleeson hosted the Oct. 8 episode with musical guest Willow, and Megan Thee Stallion was both host and musical guest this week.
Best of TVLine
TV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)
Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other Shows
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter