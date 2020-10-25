'SNL' vows to 'Shave Ivanka's Head' if Village People songs continue to be played at Trump rallies

President Donald Trump has already publicly broken up with New York City; now New York City appears to be breaking up with his daughter. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are currently threatening to sue the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project over two Times Square billboards that attack the White House advisors over the administration’s coronavirus response. And Saturday Night Live might be the next New York landmark to hear from their lawyers. During “Weekend Update,” SNL cast member Kenan Thompson assembled his version of the Village People to deliver an ultimatum to POTUS: cease and desist playing (and dancing) to their music at his rallies or else. Or else what, you ask? Or else they’ll shave Ivanka’s head.

The mock Village People proceeded to outline their grand head-shaving scheme to the tune of — what else? — “YMCA.” “We voted and came up with a plan/We will strike at any moment/I promise you we will shave Ivanka’s head!/You’re damn right, we’re gonna shave Ivanka’s head/We’ll set up a big salon/It won’t be that hard/And she’ll look like Jean-Luc Picard!”

If that sounds like an extreme step to you, “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost also wondered if the faux band were taking things too far. “You’re saying you’re going shave Ivanka’s head? You can’t just say that!” he said, semi-strenuously. “That’s got to be, like a felony!” But Thompson had an answer at the ready. “Everything is legal if you say it in a song!” Twitter agreed with that logic, and “Shave Ivanka’s Head” quickly started trending, and was even used in direct replies to some of the younger Trump’s recent tweets.









This isn’t the first time that SNL has gotten under Ivanka Trump’s skin — or hair. Three years ago, Scarlett Johansson (Jost’s real-life fiancée) played her in a commercial parody promoting her fake perfume line, pointedly called “Complicit.”

Trump later fired back in an interview with CBS This Morning, saying “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good, and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.” At press time, neither Trump nor her father had responded to SNL’s latest sketch, but there might be some hair-pulling and rage tweeting in the coming days ahead.

Twitter also loved SNL’s other big music moment of the night — when host Adele used a send-up of The Bachelor as an unexpected stage to perform some of her biggest hits. During her monologue, the much-loved British recording artist let fans down gently by letting them know her new album wouldn’t be ready anytime soon. “I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine — or six — and see what happens,” she said of her decision to host the show and hand musical duties over to Grammy-winning singer H.E.R.

But Adele — who also addressed her recent weight loss by saying, “Because of all the Covid restrictions... I had to travel light, and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose” — wasn’t going to let the night pass without a tune or two. Playing herself in The Bachelor sketch, she frequently interrupted the proceedings to belt out lyrics from “Hello,” “Someone Like You” and “When We Were Young.”