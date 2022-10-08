SNL: Who is hosting this week and what time is Saturday Night Live on?

Inga Parkel
·1 min read

Saturday Night Live will welcome Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as its next host.

The Braveheart star is set to grace the SNL stage on 8 October, joined by Willow Smith as the evening’s musical guest.

Gleeson’s hosting debut comes before the theatrical release of his forthcoming film, The Banshees of Inisheri, on 21 October.

That night, Willow Smith will make her second SNL appearance this year to perform records from her newest album, COPINGMECHANISM, which releases the day before, on 7 October.

The following week, on 15 October, Megan Thee Stallion will be on double duty as both the host and the musical guest in support of her latest album, Traumazine.

The comedy sketch show made its season 48 premiere on 1 October on NBC and welcomed actor Miles Teller as the emcee and Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest.

SNL’s new season follows a recent cast shakeup, with the exit of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon at the end of its season 47 finale and the departure of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari earlier this month.

On 19 September, Chris Redd also announced his farewell.

Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.

Saturday Night Live will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on 8 October.

Latest Stories

  • SNL Promo: Brendan Gleeson Explains It All To Willow And Chloe Fineman

    If Brendan Gleeson’s hosting on Saturday is as good as his promo clips, fans of the comedy show are in for a treat. Teaming with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman and musical guest Willow, Gleeson – who already has a wild promo clip issued earlier this week – gave instructions on what not to say […]

  • Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

    Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!

  • Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

    An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary injunction from the bench after a daylong hearing where courthouse guards screened spectators and one abortion provider testified to wearing a Kevlar vest over fears for her safety. In impassioned remarks announcing his decision, Jenkins knocked the state's arguments that the Ohio Constitution doesn't ever mention abortion and so doesn't protect the right to one.

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sees Amanda Plumber Join Final Season; ‘TNG’s Moriarty Returns, New Teaser Drops – New York Comic-Con

    “Greetings old friends,” threatens Professor Moriarty (Daniel Davis) in a new look at the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard that just rocked New York Comic-Con. The likely last appearance of the Sir Patrick Stewart-led series on the Starfleet legend was packed with The Next Generation throwbacks, new additions and a new […]

  • Tom Welling recalls Christopher Reeve defying nurse to stay on Smallville set during Comic Con reunion

    Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk, and John Glover discussed seminal episodes, on-set meltdowns, and Christopher Reeve at their New York Comic Con reunion panel.

  • Queen Margrethe's sons reportedly have a 'complicated' relationship after she stripped 4 grandchildren of their royal titles

    Prince Frederik's children aren't affected by Queen Margrethe's decision to strip four grandchildren of their royal titles starting in January 2023.

  • Crimea bridge explosion kills three as Zelensky aide warns blast ‘is the beginning’

    Sections of the key route collapsed after huge blast Russia claims was caused by a truck

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s