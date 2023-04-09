SNL Host Molly Shannon Brings Back Jeannie Darcy to Parody Chris Rock

Screen-Shot-2023-04-09-at-12.21.03-AM - Credit: NBC

Following a cheeky cold open mocking the Trump arrest, with the accused criminal game show host turned president comparing himself to Jesus Christ, and a monologue that featured a cameos from Martin Short and Lorne Michaels, this week’s Saturday Night Live host (and former cast member) Molly Shannon brought back one of her most cherished SNL characters: Jeannie Darcy, a shockingly dull stand-up comic.

In a parody of Chris Rock’s recent live Netflix stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, wherein Rock went hard in the paint at his Oscar-night slapper Will Smith, the sketch saw Shannon’s Darcy star in her own live Netflix stand-up special: Jeannie Darcy: Selective Startage.

“Have you guys heard of this TikTok thing? The only tick tock I hear is my biological clock. Don’t get me started… don’t even get me started,” cracked Darcy.



The teaser for the special says Darcy “SHOWS NO MERCY” and “TAKES NO PRISONERS” in her comedy special, with jokes like, “I had a bra fitting the other day. I tried one on and had a fit.”

