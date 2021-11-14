'SNL' host Jonathan Majors jokes about Idris Elba's good looks, working at Red Lobster

In his first time hosting "Saturday Night Live," Jonathan Majors poked fun at his "The Harder They Fall" co-star Idris Elba's good looks, talked about working at Red Lobster and revealed another title for his new Marvel movie.

Majors started his monologue discussing making the Netflix Western "The Harder They Fall," which pits him vs. Elba as rival outlaws. "It was fun filming that movie but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months right next to Idris Elba. It humbles you."

The Emmy-nominated "Lovecraft Country" actor called his life a "crazy journey," from moving around a lot as a "military brat" to being a 17-year-old "homeless, living in my car, working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden."

Jonathan Majors: Actor talks 'The Harder They Fall,' making guns on movie sets 'absolutely safe'

What he learned during those days: "That Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company so you can work at both places with no problem." Majors did add that Nicki Minaj and Chris Rock were also Red Lobster alums: "Now, I don’t know what they’re putting in them Cheddar Bay biscuits, but it’s working."

Major next appears in the Marvel's upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (in theaters July 28, 2023), "or as the Black community likes to call it, 'Not Black Panther,' " the actor quipped. He concluded by explaining how feeling the "bigness" of hosting "SNL" made him remember his grandfather's advice: "He’d say, 'Grandson, everything’s big at first but you walk up on it, you face it and pretty soon it’s so small, you can put it in your pocket.' Which incidentally is the tagline for the next Ant-Man movie!"

Review: Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' is a stylish Western shoot-'em-up to remember

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Jonathan Majors talks Idris Elba's good looks, Red Lobster job