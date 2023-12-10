'SNL' host Adam Driver plays piano, tells Santa 'wokeness' killed Han Solo in monologue

Adam Driver chatted with Santa and got real about what actually killed Han Solo when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The four-time host showed off some flashy keyboard skills as he took a seat at a Yamaha grand piano and greeted St. Nick with “Hey, Santa. It’s me, Adam. Driver. From the nice list and also ‘Girls.’ “

He proceeded to reel off a wish list that included “five pairs of chinos” and “one of those giant metal Tesla trucks” because he turned 40 this year. Also, “you know those TikToks, where it's like those couples who do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?”

But what Driver wants most of all? “I'd like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo!’ I didn’t kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo.”

Controversially, Driver’s “Star Wars” villain Kylo Ren offs (spoiler alert!) Solo, his father, in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

Later in the show, Driver played Dean Delaney, a handsy but clueless chocolatier who unwraps a phallic Santa chocolate figure during a “squeal deal” gift-guide segment on a live television, much to Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day’s horror. Other sketches cast Driver as a sex offender thrilled to have a beer with an unknowing childhood friend (Day), half of a gay couple (with Bowen Yang) trying to conceive a baby and a talking (and screaming) baby taking his first flight.

The night’s big surprise was a cameo by Julia Stiles, who joined Chloe Fineman during “Weekend Update.” The pair re-created Stiles' routine from 2001’s “Save the Last Dance,” in which her dance wins her admission to Juilliard, the famous New York performing arts school. Clad in matching black leotards, parachute pants and sleek buns, the pair mirrored each other’s movements and shared a fist bump.

What did Olivia Rodrigo sing on 'SNL'?

Olivia Rodrigo was the show’s musical guest, performing “Vampire” and “All-American Bitch.”

