SNL Goes Off on Kanye West for Declaring 'I Like Hitler'

Matt Wilstein
NBC
NBC

Kanye West served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live seven times over 13 years. But despite the fact that the show has welcomed Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the not-too-distant past, it seems unlikely the rapper will be back on the show again.

“Well, you guys are not going to believe this, but Alex Jones and Kanye West got together this week and it didn’t go great,” Colin Jost said at the top of SNL’s “Weekend Update.” Noting that West made antisemitic jokes and at one point declared ‘I like Hitler,” he joked, “which is also the password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago.”

“At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as he’s immune to them,” Jost continued. “We’re basically dealing with the Omicron variant of Kanye. We thought he would fade away, but now we realize we may have to deal with the brain fog of long-haul Kanye.”

And Jost wasn’t done there. He went on to debunk the conspiracy theory that West has been espousing—and host Dave Chappelle echoed in his monologue last month—that Jews “control the media.” If that were true, he asked, “How are we still seeing a new interview with Kanye every day?” And then, “If Jews control the media, explain the 80-foot Christmas tree outside of NBC.”

Chris Redd on His New Stand-Up Special, Kanye West’s ‘Bullshit’ and Why He Really Left ‘SNL’

From there, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che moved on to jokes about President Joe Biden, Georgia Senate Herschel Walker and others. But Jost got in one more dig at West when he brought up the news that he has finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that she had an easier time finding a lawyer,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

