‘SNL’: Will Forte & Kristen Wiig’s Country Duo Clancy & Jackie Reunite “After 12-Year Sabbatical”
While Will Forte was fully expected to reprise one of his best known Saturday Night Live characters, MacGruber, in his return to the late-night show as host, he also brought back a lesser known skit from his time on the program.
Forte, joined his former SNL colleague and current co-star on the MacGruber Peacock series, Kristen Wiig, brought back country duo Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad.
The characters originally appeared in a 2009 episode of NBC’s SNL, introduced by music producer Kirby Spabblespoov, played by the episode’s host, Seth Rogan, to promote their Easter album with country songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer.
Now with a new producer, Jevner Keeblerelv (Kenan Thompson), Clancy and Jackie are back with a new album “after a 12-year sabbatical,” singing about “four things they know best: spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer.”
Watch the video of their reunion above and the original skit below.
