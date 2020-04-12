‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Most Frequent Hosts, From Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (Photos)

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no fraternity more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club.” Those who have proven their worthiness by hosting “SNL” five times are invited into an elite club where they get to watch current cast members fight to the death for their entertainment while wearing luxurious satin robes. With “SNL” alum Will Ferrell making his fifth hosting gig this week, let’s look back at every person who has joined this club.

Buck Henry: From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition for the “Heaven Can Wait” director to host the “SNL” season finale. In total, Henry hosted ten episodes, including a Mardi Gras special.

Steve Martin: The esteemed president of the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to get to that milestone, hosting his fifth less than two years after hosting his first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, most recently in 2009.

Elliot Gould: Gould hosted the show five times in the 70s, but stopped hosting after his sixth appearance after being blindsided by the sudden departure of Lorne Michaels from the show in 1980.

Paul Simon: Technically, Simon only hosted four times, but he owns arguably the most emotional moment in the history of “SNL”: his performance of “The Boxer” in the cold open of the first post-9/11 episode.

Chevy Chase: The original anchor of “Weekend Update” hosted “SNL” eight times after being the first original cast member to leave in the middle of the show’s second season.

Candice Bergen: Bergen was the first woman to host “SNL” and hosted five times from 1975 to 1990.

Tom Hanks: Hanks’ fifth go-around as host in 1990 was what spawned the Five-Timers Club sketch. 2016 marks his eighth time on the show.

Danny DeVito: Shortly after playing The Penguin in “Batman Returns,” DeVito joined the club with an “SNL” appearance in January 1993.

John Goodman: Goodman ranks third on the all-time “SNL” hosting list with 13 episodes behind only Steve Martin and…

Alec Baldwin: Not counting his many guest appearances to play guys like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times, passing Steve Martin‘s record in 2011. Martin was there that night to demand a surprise drug test.

Bill Murray: After starring on the show from seasons 2-5, Murray hosted five times in the 80s and 90s.

Christopher Walken: Walken was the first person to join the Five-Timers Club in the 21st Century, making his fifth appearance in May 2001.

Drew Barrymore: Though we haven’t seen her in a Five-Timers’ robe, her portrait has been seen in the club’s luxurious quarters. She holds the record for youngest host ever, having appeared on the show at age 7 following the release of “E.T.” in 1982.

Justin Timberlake: The pop star’s fifth appearance in 2013 saw “SNL” bring back the “Five-Timers” sketch, as Timberlake’s induction was celebrated with a brawl between current cast members Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam.

Ben Affleck: The man “SNL” once mocked for making “Gigli” joined the Five-Timers club in 2013, shortly after winning the Best Picture Oscar for “Argo.”

Tina Fey: She’s arguably the most famous “SNL” cast member among millennials, and she joined the Club in 2015 after a hosting career that included her famous Sarah Palin impression

Melissa McCarthy: After a season of guest appearances as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed her Five-Timers jacket in Season 42.

Will Ferrell: One of the most successful “SNL” alums of the ’90s, Ferrell joined the club on Nov. 23, 2019. Among his most famous “SNL” bits were his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek on “Celebrity Jeopardy.”

Read original story ‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Most Frequent Hosts, From Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (Photos) At TheWrap