Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show

Is Cecily Strong done with “SNL”? Not at all. But she wasn’t in this week’s Season 48 premiere (we’ll explain why momentarily), and fans worried that she might have pulled a stealth exit after she was completely absent from the new opening credits.

The end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47 saw a large exodus of longtime cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, among others. But that list didn’t include Cecily Strong, who has been with the show since 2012.

But she’s still with the show. Individuals with knowledge of the matter confirm that Strong is on haitus while starring in a production of “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” which opened earlier this week on September 28th at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. She’ll be back on “SNL” in November.

That doesn’t mean people aren’t still wondering what the deal is. For example:

me immediately trying to find out if cecily strong left after she wasn’t in the opening credits #SNL pic.twitter.com/RYtpIDt452 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) October 2, 2022

Cecily Strong Irish exiting SNL I have to respect it — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) October 2, 2022

No Cecily Strong in the SNL opening credits, and she was never announced as one of the longtime cast members who was leaving. What gives? pic.twitter.com/pArO37UGzT — Deirdre Byrne (@DeirdreByrne_) October 2, 2022

This season would mark Strong’s 11th with “SNL”, making her one of the longest-running cast members on the show. Thanks to her impressions as Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her strong advocacy for abortion rights and feminism, she’s become a beloved fixture on the sketch comedy series.

Strong earned particularly strong praise late last year, after she appeared as Goober the Clown on Weekend Update to discuss abortion rights, and her own abortion. You can watch that moment here.