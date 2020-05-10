'Let Kids Drink,' Urges Taboo-Busting 'SNL' As Parents Lose Their Minds At Home

“Let kids drink,” sang “Saturday Night Live” cast members in a funny, startling — and sometimes disturbing — parody “public service announcement” with beleaguered parents having a “hard-ass time” stuck at home.

“If they got a little buzz on, would it really be that bad?” sang Cecily Strong.

“It’s not like they can drive,” piped up a tipsy Chloe Fineman.

The sketch — with a waving American flag and a toddler eyeing martinis — included a cameo by “Frozen” star Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf. “Here’s a bedtime story: it’s vodka, soda, lime,” he crooned.

But why leave dogs out of the fun? They’re like “smarter, nicer kids,” sang Strong. “Let dogs drink!”

The challenges of parenting kids home from school because of the coronavirus — and Mother’s Day on Sunday — were recurring themes on the “SNL” season finale, its third remote episode.

Former “SNL” star and parent Tina Fey turned up on “Weekend Update” to talk about her own challenges at home with her kids. Fey fake-confessed she makes up nonsense syllables because she doesn’t have a clue about the Latin she’s supposed to be teaching.

Another featured Mikey Day’s son amusing himself stuck at home playing irritating dad pranks.

