'SNL': Donald Trump spoof crashes The Last Supper, calls Jesus a 'nepo baby' in Easter sketch

On the third day, Donald Trump crashed Jesus’ dinner party – at least according to the “Saturday Night Live” version of Easter.

The long-running NBC comedy series poked fun at former President Trump’s recent indictment during an Easter-themed sketch, starring Mikey Day as Jesus Christ. Jesus gathered his loyal disciples for an important conversation during The Last Supper.

“One of you will betray me,” Day as Jesus told his disciples. “And though I have committed no crime, I will be arrested, tried and found guilty,” to which Judas (Molly Kearney) replied with an incredulous “What?”

But Jesus was overshadowed by an unexpected dinner guest.

“Sound familiar? A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all,” Trump (James Austin Johnson) interjected. “As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level the likes of which the world has never seen, even worse than the late, great Jesus.”

Happy Easter from former President Trump pic.twitter.com/3GN5MfAohP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Johnson as Trump went on to draw parallels between himself and Jesus, including likening his fraught relationship with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the betrayal of Jesus by Judas.

“Ron DeSantis came to me, tears in his eyes, he said, ‘Help me, Mr. Trump, I’m going to lose my election,’” Johnson said. “So, I very generously pretended to like him, and then he did a Judas, and now he can’t even get the gays out of Disney World.”

Johnson’s Trump couldn’t resist downplaying the miracle of Easter, taking a shot at Jesus’ holy family tree.

“Mr. Jesus, quite a guy, but now people are saying perhaps I’m even better than Jesus because I’m a self-made billionaire and Christ was, let’s call it what it is, a nepo baby,” Johnson as Trump said. “I mean, his dad was God: It’s pretty easy to start a religion when your dad is God.

“He did Good Friday. I said, ‘Why not make it great?’ With me, we’ll be doing Great Friday, perhaps even TGI Fridays.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Donald Trump spoof calls Jesus a 'nepo baby' in Easter sketch