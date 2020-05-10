Alec Baldwin's Trump Chugs Clorox For 'Class Of COVID-19' On 'SNL' Finale

Alec Baldwin popped up playing Donald Trump as everyone’s last choice at a virtual high school graduation in the cold open of “Saturday Night Live’s” big season finale. He chugged Clorox and urged students to “live every day like it’s your last” because “we’re going to let this virus run wild.”

“Trump” – who referred to himself as a valedictator in “SNL’s” third “at home” episode — took a few minutes to talk about ... himself. He complained he’s been treated worse than any other president, including Abraham Lincoln. “Wait a minute, wasn’t he assassinated?” asks “student” Chris Redd on Zoom. Baldwin snaps: “I’m not taking questions, Bebop. I’m only telling you the truth.”

“Trump” encouraged the graduates of the “class of COVID-19” to “believe” in themselves and accomplish great things.

“Look at me,” he pointed out. “I started as the son of a simple, wealthy slumlord, and grew to become a billionaire, a president and the world’s leading expert on infectious diseases.”

Another tip: “Surround yourself with the worst people you can find; that way you’ll always shine.”

And “never wear sunscreen.”

