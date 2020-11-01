SNL: Dave Chappelle Set to Host First Post-Election Episode in November

Dave Chappelle is set to host the first post-election episode of Saturday Night Live on Nov. 7, NBC has announced.

If you’re experiencing déjà vu, that’s because Chappelle presided over SNL‘s last post-election outing, just four days after Donald Trump pulled off an unexpected victory against Hillary Clinton. The comedian used his 2016 monologue to discuss America’s decision to elect its first “Internet troll” (watch here).

Chappelle’s episode ranked as the single-best episode of Season 42 (according to TVLine readers), and earned the comedian an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. No word yet on who will join him as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3, with Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele and John Mulaney filling in as hosts for the first five episodes. Musical guests have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and The Strokes.

NBC has yet to announce any additional episodes beyond Nov. 7. SNL will be due for a break following an unprecedented run of six consecutive episodes.

Are you looking forward to Chappelle hosting SNL? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020





