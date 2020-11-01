SNL: Dave Chappelle is hosting first post-election episode – and fans can’t wait: ‘Give it to me now’

Saturday Night Live viewers are extremely hyped to learn that Dave Chappelle will host the first post-election episode next weekend.

The comedian will return for the first time since 2016, days after Donald Trump became president.

His opening monologue, which lasted for 11 minutes, is considered one of the series’s most memorable.

Chappelle’s presenting gig went on to win him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Fans are very pleased by the news that he will be returning – and are hoping for something just as special as before.

"Dave Chappelle for post election SNL give it to me now," one person wrote., with another added: A post-election monologue by Dave Chappelle?! YES, PLEASE!!!"

"Dave Chappelle hosting SNL the Saturday after the US election. Oh my," was another reaction to the announcement made by SNL on Saturday (31 October).

One person added: "Let’s hope the mood is better than when he hosted after 2016 election."

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live saw Kate McKinnon return as Hillary Clinton for a skit that saw her issue a warning to Jim Carrey's Joe Biden ahead of this week's election.

Read more

Elvis Costello: ‘I don’t feel that time is my enemy'

Elisabeth Moss: ‘Acting is a ridiculous job and I make money at it’

Why the most exciting shows on the small screen are Spanish