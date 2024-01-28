SNL: Dakota Johnson’s Insult War With Please Don’t Destroy Team Digs Into Nepo Babies

It all starts with Dakota Johnson doing the familiar drop-by to the Please Don’t Destory offices.

Things go downhill from there, as Johnson and the boys trade cutting remarks.

“I’ve seen all your videos,” Johnson tells the trio. “They’re really…not for me.”

“Not how i expected you to come in here,” Ben Marshall responds. “Must be that dry sense of humor.”

In the end, the group (at least most of them) bond over their status as Nepo babies.

John Higgins’ father is Steve Higgins, longtime SNL writer and current announcer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Martin Herlihy’s father, Tim Herlihy, was also an SNL writer who co-wrote Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler.

Johnson’s father, of course, is actor Don Johnson.

Ben Marshall’s parents are not famous, which results in one last moment of disrespect for him. Watch the video to see.

