‘SNL’ Cold Open: Kate McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham Runs Through a Grab Bag of Disinformation (Video)

For the second new episode in 2022, “SNL” opted for a grab bag of recent current events, filtered through the Fox News misinformation feedback loop. Some of it was weird, some of it was funny, and all of it was stuff you’ve probably read about during the last couple of weeks, but you know, parodied.

The frame was Kate McKinnon playing Fox News talking head Laura Ingraham running through several guests. But we’re not really complaining about it, mostly. Any time we get to enjoy Aidy Bryant’s GOAT mockery of Ted Cruz is one for the win column as far as we’re concerned.

Also, Pete Davidson played lying, antivaxx tennis pro Novak Djokovic, Ego Nwodim played Candace Owens, and James Austin Johnson once did his super spot-on Trump impression that doubled as a reference to the online game WORDLE. For those of you who haven’t yet played, WORLDE is the thing everyone will probably be obsessed with for another couple of weeks before we inevitably forget all about it.

Sorry, WORDLE, you’re 2022’s “Tiger King.” Yeah, we said it. Fun though. We play every day.

Annnyway, you can watch some clips below, but for our money, the best joke is courtest of “SNL” MVP Bryant: “My beard is like January 6: Shocking at first but now it’s been normalized,” she said in character as Cruz.

Like we said, watch the clips below.

Please welcome Ted Cruz to The Ingraham Angle pic.twitter.com/h2nPgwnfWc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022