‘SNL’: Chloe Troast’s Elise Stefanik Hogs the Mic as ‘the Hanukkah Gift No One Wanted’ in Cold Open Roast of GOP Antisemitism Hearings | Video

“SNL” picked an extremely topical topic for the cold open of Saturday’s episode, roasting both sides of the congressional hearings on antisemitism, albeit in a tepid and meandering way that suggested having this be the cold open might have been a last minute decision.

The sketch mocked both the obvious (and bad faith) showboating by GOP congress members, particularly NY Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as the disastrous, lawyer-like answers given by the presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT, but with halted pacing that kept most of the jokes from landing. Though Kenan Thompson as the president of Univeristy of Phoenix was a brief, hilarious moment.

Watch the clip below:

Stefanik, played by featured cast member Chloe Troast, was as performatively angry and clearly teeing-up “gotcha” moments at the expense of real answers as her IRL counterpart. And Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardener and Ego Nwodim as the colleges presidents were nearly as incoherently academic as the real life versions.

The sketchn came just hours after University of Pennsylvania president Elizabeth Magill resigned following backlash to her congressional testimony.

She appeared alongside MIT president Sally Kornbluth and Harvard President Claudine Gay on Tuesday during a hearing ostensibly about rising antisemitism on college campuses but also featured questions by Republican lawmakers that seemed to imply any criticism of the war is inherently antisemitic. Nevertheless, the three college presidents gave legalistic and wishy washy responses to the question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews constituted a violation of the universities’ codes of conduct, sparking an uproar that continues to this day.

Following the relatively brief cold open, host Adam Driver performed a delightful piano song during his monologue. Watch that below:

Adam Driver’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/2ZADOnryji — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2023

