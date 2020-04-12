SNL’s Chloe Fineman Gives a Masterclass in Timothée Chalamet and Carole Baskin Impressions

Click here to read the full article.

For last night’s “SNL at Home” quarantine edition of “Saturday Night Live,” the remote production and virtual broadcast was not a problem; however, the lack of a live audience made for an an alienating experience. But a few sketches certainly stood out, according to IndieWire’s review, and one of them featured newbie cast member Chloe Fineman, who joined the show last year, once again doing her uncanny impressions — this time featuring Timothée Chalamet, Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame, and dancing child star JoJo Siwa, made famous by “Dance Moms.” Watch below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chalamet impression is dead-on, as Fineman captures the young actor’s raffish, tousled charm. “What’s up? I’m Timothée Chalamet, and your mom has sex dreams about me.” Deeper into the sketch, “Saturday Night Live” inevitably tackled both the “Tiger King” craze and MasterClass, an online learning service as ubiquitous in quarantine as bread-baking and TikTok videos.

More from IndieWire

Fineman juggles them well. But while she’s excellent at impressions, that’s all the show has really allowed her to do since she joined in September. These are the same impressions she’d been doing on her hilarious Instagram page, which obviously helped her get the job. Audiences also saw Fineman do impressions of Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Meryl Streep two months ago in time for the Oscars. (Her best impression, from way back in the day on Instagram, is still of Nicole Kidman’s Celeste from “Big Little Lies.”)

Watch Chloe Fineman’s “SNL” sketch below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.