'SNL' calls out Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for views on Russian invasion

After paying a solemn tribute to the people of Ukraine last week during its normally raucous cold open, "Saturday Night Live" returned to its boisterous roots Mar. 5, mocking Fox News, Donald Trump and Russia.

The cold open featured a Fox News special titled "Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular" with hosts Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) and Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat). The Fox News anchors kicked off the show by attempting to apologize for calling the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "pathetic" and reducing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "border dispute" respectively by hosting a fundraiser for the real victims: the Russian oligarchs.

"I kept saying we should be worried about our own borders getting invaded by Mexico, but in my defense, I am racist so I thought that was true," Carlson said before asking viewers to donate by either sending money or "because this is Fox News... take out a reverse mortgage."

Ingraham was there to assure viewers that "former and current President of the United States Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson)" will be handling phone lines for callers looking to donate.

To encourage people at home to loosen their purse strings, the Fox News hosts brought in special guest "great American patriot" Steven Seagal (Bowen Yang).

'Saturday Night Live': takes serious tone in chorus tribute to Ukraine during open

The Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular pic.twitter.com/OTWES5RMil — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

"Putin and I are, as they say in ancient Japan, Eskimo brothers," Seagal said who honored the Russian president by performing a few Taekwondo moves.

After cutting to Donald Trump who criticized Beyond burgers and the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot, the Fox News anchors revealed they would be sending a network care package to "every Russian soldier" that included "a My Pillow, six month subscription to LifeLock and 10 American flag catheters."

Story continues

There was also a musical number during the "Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular": Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle (Cecily Strong) who sang a parody of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" to honor "Russia and Ukraine coming together."

"Tell me something boy, don't you love that big Russian convoy… I'm on the deep end, we should take Ukraine," Guilfoyle belted before being cut short by Carlson.

The fundraiser ended with the hosts announcing that a Russian "boat is currently being towed by NATO" and joking that since Putin is attempting to block free speech, they should also shut down CNN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' mocks Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham for Russian invasion views