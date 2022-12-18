SNL Brutally Roasts Trump’s Digital Trading Card ‘Scam’

Matt Wilstein
·1 min read
NBC
NBC

Hot on the heels of his “major announcement” this week, Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) opened the show’s final episode of the year by sharing some of his digital trading cards that were only slightly more absurd than the real thing.

“Trump cards are each $99,” he explained. “Seems like a lot, seems like a scam and in many ways it is. But we love the Trump cards. You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them, maybe, I don’t know, but we would really prefer it if you sent the $99.”

Soon, he was joined by his “third least embarrassing child,” Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr. “Very funny, Dad, and so good to be here for the launch of this amazing, totally legit product,” he said. “These cards are fantastic and a steal. And I know what you're thinking. $99? You can get two grams for that!”

Next up was Cecily Strong, who kicked off her last episode as a cast member by briefly breaking out her Kimberly Guilfoyle impression to announce her new Christmas album, “Now That’s What No One Calls Music.”

“What a terrible couple,” Trump said as they left the stage. He ultimately ended the sketch by performing one of his signature incoherent rants about Ron DeSantis, the Grinch and Avatar among other unrelated topics that only his logic could connect.

