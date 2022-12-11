SNL Breaks Down Why Brittney Griner Deal Was Actually a ‘Great Trade’

NBC

“Well, it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden. He got Brittney Griner back, he kept marriage gay, and he’s only got 14 more sleeps till Santa,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s latest edition of “Weekend Update.” But just when Biden “thought he had it all under control,” he added, “Kyrsten Sinema was like, ‘Hold my wig.’”

Noting that this week saw the Arizona senator’s defection from the Democratic Party just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority, Jost joked, “Explains Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me.’”

From there, Jost moved on to the news about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s return home after nearly a year in Russian prison—and the blowback it received from Fox News pundits and other conservatives.

“Griner was freed from prison in an exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout,” he said. “It’s actually a great trade because Bout was only averaging five points and two rebounds a game.”

Michael Che, meanwhile, focused on Raphael Warnock’s victory over Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff. “I don’t think this is the last you’ll hear from Herschel Walker,” he said. “I mean, unless he’s your biological father.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short Brutally Roast Each Other on SNL

He then joked that since Democrats “will no longer have to rely on Vice President Harris for tie-breaking votes,” Harris “can now focus on main priority, waiting for a worse bike accident.” And then, he added that Donald Trump “plans to terminate the constitution by asking Herschel Walker to drive it to the clinic.”

Later, Jost received loud groans for calling Morocco’s win over Portugal “the best World Cup performance by a team of Africans since the unpaid workers who built the stadiums.” He ultimately decided to circle back to an earlier bit by joking that at half-time, Portugal’s head coach attempted to trade Cristiano Ronaldo for Brittney Griner.

