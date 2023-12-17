‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Re-Creates Emotional ‘What Was I Made For?’ Scene From ‘Barbie’ With Childhood Photos of Female Cast

Billie Eilish performed her “Barbie” soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” as the musical guest on this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” but it was more than just a typical performance on the show. It was also a re-creation of the emotional scene from the film.

The song was introduced in a surprise appearance by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and this week’s host Kate McKinnon, an “SNL” alum who also played Weird Barbie in the film.

In the movie itself, “What Was I Made For?” plays behind a montage of real-life video footage of the crew, as Barbie (Margot Robbie) learns exactly what it would mean to become human. So, as Eilish performed it live, a montage played featuring home video and childhood photos of both past and present women from the “SNL” cast.

The photos and old clips also included ones of Eilish herself, as well as alum McKinnon, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wigg, as well as Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast.

Eilish was joined by her brother and longtime collabortor, Finneas, as well as by a six-piece string ensemble to perform “What Was I Made For?” The song has been nominated for five Grammys, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Music Video, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and a Critics Choice Award for Best Song.

In January, Eilish and O’Connell will be awarded the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for the song.

The singer later covered Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as her second song for the year-end episode’s nod to the holiday. That performance featured Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist and composer Christian McBride.

“What Was I Made For?” was released in July ahead of the theatrical release of “Barbie.” In the song’s video, Eilish is seen unpacking a Barbie box filled with doll-size clothing. Some of the outfits featured in the video are similar to those that Eilish herself has worn to red-carpet events, not unlike star Margot Robbie’s press tour run wearing iconic Barbie-inspired outfits.

