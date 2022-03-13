'SNL': Biden administration invites TikTok creators for summit at White House on Ukraine war

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Biden administration reportedly briefed TikTok creators on national security earlier this week in light of the war in Ukraine – and "Saturday Night Live" gave us a sneak peek into what a meeting of TikTok creators might actually look like if it were held in person at the White House.

"I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened," said Jen Psaki, played by Kate McKinnon.

"I understand Putin. I understand war. But there's one thing I don't understand: computer," James Austin Johnson's President Joe Biden said. In his mind, computer means technology. Biden sought advice from said creators present about what to do to win the information war on social media.

Chloe Fineman played one of said TikTok creators at the summit – a spoof of former "90210" actress AnnaLynne McCord. She confounded social media users last month when she delivered a poem to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Elsewhere during the night: Zoë Kravitz's 'The Batman' co-star Paul Dano crashes her 'SNL' hosting gig

"I understand Putin. I understand war. But there's one thing I don't understand: computer," James Austin Johnson's President Joe Biden said.

"Dear Vladimir Putin, if I was your mother I would have loved you more. If I was your wife, I would've been so, so, so mad at you," Fineman said on the show – not terribly far off from McCord's original poem.

She then suggested five ways to stop the war in Ukraine and proceeded to do a TikTok dance – seemingly expecting text to show up onscreen, a la a TikTok video where dance moves would point to instructional text.

Elsewhere, Kenan Thompson played Charles F. D'Amelio, a roofer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Why was he there? He thinks he was invited as a mistake, confused for influencer Charli D'Amelio. He was probably right.

With the Russian invasion now in its third week, attention is increasingly focused on the West's efforts to arm and re-supply Ukrainian forces against an enemy with vastly superior weaponry.

Days after the Biden administration rejected Poland's proposal to provide Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. to give to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday other military equipment was continuing to reach Ukrainian fighters.

Contributing: USA TODAY staff and The Associated Press

