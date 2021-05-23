‘SNL’: Beck Bennett’s Vin Diesel Invites Audiences Back To The Movies

In the final sketch of SNL‘s season finale, Vin Diesel (Beck Bennett) appears as part of “a message from AMC,” waxing poetic about his favorite aspects of moviegoing, in hopes of drawing fans back to theaters.

“It’s been a while,” the actor says dramatically in voiceover, over an image that looks to be cut straight out of F9. “For the past year, the roads have been a little empty, but we’re starting to see the promise of a new day.

More from Deadline

“Yo, I’m Vin Diesel,” he continued. “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained: the movies.”

To the actor, there is simply nothing like the experience of going to the movies.

“The popcorn, the previews, the pretzels, and don’t forget—the movies,” he said. “I’m talking the tickets, the butter. It’s really amazing.”

The action star then continued to list off the banal aspects of movie theaters that he’s missed the most during Covid-19 lockdown. “We’ve been home for too long,” he said. “It’s time to get back to the carpets, the cupholders, the armrests, the napkins. When the movie’s not loud enough, when the movie’s a little too loud. I guess you could say there’s something for everybody…only at the movies.”

Vin Diesel—who delivers his message from the comfort of a movie theater—is visited at various points in the sketch by AMC employees played by Kenan Thompson and host Anya Taylor-Joy.

“It’s good to be back,” he says. Taylor-Joy’s theater worker then tells the actor that masks are currently required indoors.

“It’s time to go home, watch a movie at home with no mask,” says Vin Diesel. “It’s amazing.”

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.