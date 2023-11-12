‘SNL’ Auditions Celebrity Readers For Britney Spears Memoir

Michelle Williams was the one hired to perform the audiobook version of Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me.” But according to Saturday Night Live‘s second skit for the night, there were quite a few other “celebrities” who were hoping for the gig.

Chloe Fineman did most of the heavy lifting in SNL‘s now signature audition series. First, she played the role of Spears to open the skit. Later, she transformed into Natasha Lyonne, Julia Fox and Timothée Chalame — three of the many, many personalities who attempted to read bits from the memoir.

More from Deadline

Other actors who were impersonated in the audition sketch included Allison Janney (by Heidi Gardner), Martin Scorcese (by Chalamet because how unfunny would it be if he played himself?), John Mulaney (Sarah Sherman), the B52s’ Fred Schneider (Bowen Yang), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Ego Nwodim), who ended up reading a few lines from her own memoir, “Worthy.”

There was even an impersonation of Bill Hader, but sadly, he wasn’t there. The role was played by Michael Longfellow, instead.

