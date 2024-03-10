‘SNL’: Ariana Grande Previews ‘Wicked’ Riff After Singing Medley of Hits by Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and More With Bowen Yang

Ariana Grande wasn’t just the musical guest during the March 9 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” While she took the stage to perform “We Can’t Be Friends” and “Imperfect For You” — and was introduced by her mom, Joan Grande, for the second number — she also took on two different sketches.

After appearing as a patient in a group therapy session during the first half of the show, she was invited back to the stage later on in the night for a “Moulin Rouge” spoof, giving her the opportunity to sing covers of multiple hit songs.

The sketch created a PBS special, hosted by Mikey Day, taking a look at what the “Elephant Love Medley” would have looked like had director Baz Luhrmann known they’d be able to get the rights to other love songs; Bowen Yang and Grande played Christian and Satine, the lead characters portrayed in the movie by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

Together, the duo — through a few giggles — covered TLC’s “Creep,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight,” Taylor Swift’s “You Belove With Me,” “The Sound of Music’s” “Do-Re-Mi,” Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel,” the Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son-Of-A Preacher Man.”

They also mixed in “Happy Birthday” multiple times and a few lines from the original track, while host Josh Brolin briefly joined to speak a few lines from “Lady Marmalade,” one of the movie’s soundtrack songs by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink.

At the very end, Grande and Yang sang the famous riff that comes at the end of “Defying Gravity,” from “Wicked.” Grande stars as Glinda in the upcoming movie, alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. The first part is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024 with “Part Two” slated for Nov. 26, 2025.

