'SNL': Ariana DeBose plays fan drafted into NBA after entire Sacramento Kings team gets COVID

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
The Sacramento Kings had rough game on "Saturday Night Live." And so did their fans – who were forced to play for them after every member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

During a sketch on this week's episode of the NBC show, the Kings were set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a NBA game. That is, until the Kings' entire team, along with most of their coaching staff and trainers, came down with COVID.

As a result, the Kings' players were pulled from fans or support staff in the arena.

Suffice it to say, the game was an uphill battle for the Kings' stand-ins, who were down 268-1 at the half. One fan-turned-player was Alicia Miller, played by "SNL" host and "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose.

"This is like the craziest girls' night ever," she said, adding that she scored the Kings' only point so far by making a free throw. "It was underhand, too!"

But Miller admitted she wasn't entirely up to speed on the rules of basketball, after getting called for traveling 39 times.

"I keep forgetting to bounce the ball," the fan confessed and was ejected from the game for stopping to take a selfie with Blake Griffin.

"I had to," she said. "I didn't know if I would see him again. You know, you gotta like, shoot your shot."

Sounds like a job for Spider-Man: Joe Biden blames omicron, inflation and everything else on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' on 'SNL'

Another amateur forced to play against pros was Riley Beckwith, played by "SNL" cast member Mikey Day.

"I was confident going in, because I play pick-up b-ball at my gym with a bunch of white guys my size," he said. "But being out there against the Nets, I realized that basketball is an impossible sport played by giants and gods."

Earlier in the show, DeBose, who just won a Golden Globe for her role as Anita in "West Side Story," sang a medley of songs from the Broadway adaptation with Kate McKinnon, who crashed DeBose's monologue to join her for "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty," "Something's Coming" and "America."

"I've been on Broadway," McKinnon assured her and proclaimed "West Side Story" her "favorite show." "Like, the sidewalk."

More 'SNL': Elmo attempts to murder viral nemesis Rocco the rock in explosive 'Weekend Update'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNL: Ariana DeBose sings with Kate McKinnon, plays for NBA amid COVID

