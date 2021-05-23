SNL : Anya Taylor-Joy Hosts Season 46 Finale with First Full Audience Since COVID Pandemic

NBC

Anya Taylor-Joy has brought season 46 of Saturday Night Live to a close.

The Queen's Gambit star, 25, made her hosting debut for the season finale of the sketch comedy show. "It is such an honor to be here hosting the season finale of Saturday Night Live. Wait, wait, wait. And this show is even more special because it's the first time this year we have a completely full audience," she said.

"If you're feeling nervous sitting so close to another person, just picture them naked. But just kidding, we've all been inside for a year, everybody's already picturing everyone naked," the Golden Globe winner joked. "Now that you're hearing my accent, you may be surprised to know I was born in Miami, raised between Argentina and London, and my first language is Spanish so legally my ethnicity is Fashion Week."

Then, Taylor-Joy spoke about the Netflix series which catapulted her career. "I was lucky enough to be on a show called The Queen's Gambit. I'm so proud of it, and for those of you who didn't see it. What were you doing all quarantine? It was Tiger King and Queen's Gambit, that was the only new TV for like months," she said.

"I'm happy to say that after watching the show, millions of people bought chess sets and dozens of them actually learned how to play. But if you're one of those people who think chess is too difficult, don't worry it's not. And I'm going to teach you a secret that I learned on the show, so no matter what your skill level is, your very first chess move should always be this," Taylor-Joy joked before giving her character Beth Harmon's signature pose and look.

The actress was joined by first-time musical guest Lil Nas X.

Taylor-Joy's hosting gig came after a big year for the star, whose role in Netflix's Queen's Gambit adaptation earned her both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award during this past awards season. Taylor-Joy also scored a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in the comedy film, Emma.

Previous hosts this season have included Keegan-Michael Key, Elon Musk, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph, Chris Rock, Issa Rae, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig.

The show stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are also featured players.