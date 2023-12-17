“SNL” alums Kate McKinnon, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig reunite for our new favorite song: 'Tampon Farm'

Featuring a special guest appearance from Billie Eilish!

Did Kate McKinnon’s Saturday Night Live reunion with Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig need to include guitars, bandannas, and tampon trees? Nope. But then where would the fun be?

After kicking off her SNL return with a monologue featuring cameos from two of her legendary fellow alums, McKinnon decided to show off her musical side in a pre-recorded sketch parodying earnest folk singers everywhere. The dangerously catchy tune sees her strumming a guitar as she sings about the strong Midwestern women who hold down the fort while tilling the soil of their beloved land.

Rudolph sits atop a tractor, Wiig wears a burlap sack, and there’s even a horse named Hannah. And what product do they toil away for? Tampons, of course.

“Tampon farm,” McKinnon sings. “Women making cotton, cotton for the tampons, tampons for the blood. Tampon farm… women with guitars are singing to the tampons, tampon farm.”

Saturday Night Live/YouTube Kate McKinnon on 'SNL'

What follows is more familiar folk and country music video imagery, but with feminine hygiene products galore. Tampons are harvested off of stalks while the women are drenched in sunlight. They’re pulled from the ground, sorted in baskets, and, more often than not, sniffed just for the hell of it. The night’s musical guest, Billie Eilish, even makes a cameo, clad in overalls as she shakes down a tampon tree while another SNL alum, Paula Pell, gasps at a caterpillar wiggling atop a tampon she's holding.

And just in case there’s any confusion about the logistics of this magical women-led enterprise, McKinnon and her fellow farmers break everything down in verse: “Sun makes the fires / She hand-loads the fibers / Into little things of plastic / To go in a vagine. And the moon makes the menses / And the menses makes the fibers / And they sing / Tampon farm… Utopia of women / Sweating and they’re farming / And they’re playing the guitar.”

Sadly, the women sang too much instead of farming, and the beauty of a tiny caterpillar crawling across a tampon can’t save them from financial ruin. The sketch concludes with the tampon farm being condemned.

It will, however, live on forever in our hearts.

Watch Kate McKinnon and friends perform their new banger in the video above.

