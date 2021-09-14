'SNL' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead At 61

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald has been reported dead at 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer.

Deadline confirmed on Tuesday via Macdonald’s management firm Brillstein Entertainment that he had died.

The former “Weekend Update” host’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra told the publication: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.