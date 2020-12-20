'SNL': Alex Moffat takes over Joe Biden role from Jim Carrey, tumbles into Mike Pence's vaccination

It did not take "Saturday Night Live" long to find Jim Carrey's replacement to play President-elect Joe Biden.

Hours after Carrey announced he would no longer play Biden, Alex Moffat made a tumbling entry onto the "SNL" stage in the last show of 2020.

Literally, Moffat's Biden did a somersault in his boot cast — straight into the COVID-19 vaccination scene for Vice President Mike Pence (played by Beck Bennett).

Bennett's Pence alluded to the new casting saying, "Joe, you look different somehow."

"I'm like Colonel Sanders — every time you see me, I'm a different guy," said Moffat's upbeat Biden. "There's a good chance that this time next year I'm going to be Mario Lopez. Now, where are the vaccines at?"

The sketch had begun with Bennett's Pence preparing for a COVID-19 shot, saying: "I'm sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the vaccines."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) was the first to break into the vaccination scene, prompting Bennett's Pence to ask: "How, did you even get into the White House?"

Rudolph's Harris replied, simply: "I got more votes," prompting cheers from the studio audience.

"I suppose you and Joe might be here soon if those election results hold up," said Bennett's Pence, prompting Rudolph's Harris to slap him across the face for continuing to cast doubt on the November presidential election results.

"Okay, I'm sorry, Trump made me do it," said Bennett's Pence. "He says I have to help overturn the election or he'll make my Spotify playlist public."

Rudolph's Harris then introduced, "My man, Joe Biden. Get in here Joe," prompting Moffat's grand entrance.

Carrey took to Twitter early Saturday saying he will not be returning to the sketch show to portray Biden.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty," Carrey tweeted. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that (expletive). But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

In the episode, hosted by Kristen Wiig, Pence's Friday vaccination was alluded to in a joke by "Weekend Update" host Michael Che who said of the socially conservative Pence, "It’s the first time he’s ever been okay with using protection."

