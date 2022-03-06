'SNL': Aidy Bryant bamboozles host Oscar Isaac into playing out her romantic fantasy

Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
·3 min read

After playing 150 characters consisting of "teachers, principals, mothers and women named Diane," Aidy Bryant said "Saturday Night Live" is allowing her to write a sketch of her own choosing, to show off a different side of her… and Bryant took full advantage of that opportunity.

In the following sketch, Bryant enlisted the evening's host Oscar Isaac to portray a "fool" pining for her character's love, who happens to be the "most widely desired woman in the world" also known as the "Sexual Woman."

Bryant's sketch had Isaac's character nervously awaiting her arrival. As she entered the scene, standing in the doorway donning a sequined pink dress, Isaac greeted her with compliments.

"My God, you are so beautiful and sexual and I can tell your personality is also very good," Isaac's character said.

In between the performance, "SNL" would cut to Bryant explaining how the sketch came to be.

More 'SNL': 'SNL' calls out Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for views on Russian invasion

"So yeah, I lied to Oscar Isaac. I told him I have a famous recurring character on the show called the Sexual Woman. Is that a crime?" Bryant said before the show cut back to the sketch where Isaac's lovestruck character was brushing Bryant's hair.

The rest of the piece consisted of the "Moon Knight" star singing Bryant endless praises like her being the "most under 35 person" he's ever met, performing a song for her, making her spaghetti and breaking a glass out of frustration because his love for her is killing him.

In shedding light on how this sketch came to fruition, Bryant assured viewers it was "totally random."

"Why did I choose Oscar Isaac for this sketch? No reason. I mean pretty random. Every time I've done something romantic on the show it's been totally random, like with Ryan Gosling or Drake," Bryant said.

Isaac appeared to have caught on to the act though once he realized he may in fact not be playing a role at all.

"I'm sorry, it says my real name on the card. Is that a mistake?" Isaac said, breaking character.

Bryant, of course, pretended she knewnot what he spoke of. "I don't know. The writers are so annoying and stupid, I would say I guess just go with it?"

Twitter was all for the "SNL" comedian taking matters into her own hands and writing herself in as Isaac's love interest, with some calling it "the best skit."

"My respects to aidy bryant, who behaves exactly as i would knowing that i had the power to write and perform wattpad-like fantasies on national television with a hot celebrity trying to win an outstanding guest emmy," tweeted @bodegaoflove.

User @JenBirch01 understood where Bryant was coming from, writing: "I have to say…. I would have written the same sketch for myself."

"I fully support Aidy making Sexual Woman a famous recurring character," tweeted @TVPartyPlanner.

User @thisnolalife tweeted: Oscar Isaac is an absolute gem. Idk how he didn’t break with Aidy on the skit she wrote. So cute."

More: Oscar Isaac opens up about 'Scenes from a Marriage' full-frontal nudity: 'It was a surprise'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Aidy Bryant tricks Oscar Isaac into acting out romantic fantasy

