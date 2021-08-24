Snippets from UK: Afghan Sikhs Settled in Britain Call on UK Govt for Help

Afghan Sikhs Appeal to UK Govt: Sikhs from Afghanistan, now settled in Britain, have called for greater efforts by UK government to resettle Afghan Sikhs in Britain. A large number of Afghans are settled in Britain and Sweden. In Britain, the Afghan Ekta Society have set up the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Southall that’s become a hub for their religious and social connections. They have been at the forefront of campaigning for greater Afghan Sikh settlement in the UK. Two planeloads of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan have arrived in India already.

Perfect Cricket Weather: The third Test at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday is set to mark a new record for the season – no rain is predicted. The game is due to be played in perfect cricket conditions, and the jury of pundits is out on who that will favour. Both teams are struggling at the moment, even though India won the last game, and both are likely to make changes. England captain Jo Root has been the only convincing batsman from either side so far. This means it’s about time Kohli proved a point.

Mark Wood’s Injury: India will find some relief that they will not have to face Mark Wood, a bowler who came back to torment India in the last Test with 3 for 51 besides proving fairly steady with the bat. No doubt England will find an effective replacement for the bowler who is sitting the it out with a shoulder injury. The bigger threat is simply the playing conditions, a lot of Indian batsmen seem to struggle agains those.

Indians in UK to be Hit By Abu Dhabi Travel Ban: Abu Dhabi suspending visa on arrival for Indian nationals with residence permits in the UK and Europe could hit thousands for whom the preferred route of travel between Europe and India is via Abu Dhabi. Ettihad offers competitive fares and great services, and a shopping halt in Abu Dhabi has been a big attraction. It hardly helps that businesses in Abu Dhabi serving these passengers will also lose out.

Work From Home Troubles: The choice of working from home now has a new threat hovering above it – that the job of someone who refuses to come to work may be outsourced to India. Some executives have warned their workforce that if a job can be done from home, it can be done from home in India, at a fraction of the cost. The many millions who have been working from home have saved an estimated 50 billion pounds in transportation costs. Many would of course rather save their job than on train tickets.

