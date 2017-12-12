Snider leads Louisville in rout over Bryant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Interim Louisville coach David Padgett kept telling Quentin Snider it was only a matter of time before he broke out of his shooting slump. That time ended up being Monday night.

The senior guard scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Cardinals past Bryant 102-59 in a Gotham Classic matchup.

The Louisville native entered the game shooting just 35.1 percent for the season and just 9 of 38 from beyond the 3-point arc. He found his stroke against the Bulldogs as he made 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers.

He sank three of those in a 94-second stretch to help turn a 51-39 game into a 23-point lead with 16:52 left.

''He just kept shooting the ball,'' said teammate Deng Adel. ''He's a great shooter. He just kept shooting the ball with confidence. I'm glad to see them fall.''

Padgett said he's had a couple conversations over the last three weeks with his four-year starting point guard. The message has always been the same.

''It's just a matter of keep shooting the ball, don't lose your confidence,'' Padgett said.

Adel and Anas Mahmoud also scored 17 for the Cardinals (7-2), who shot a season-best 55.7 percent. Mahmoud matched a career high and scored all his points in the first half.

In losing their sixth straight, the Bulldogs (1-10) never led after the opening minute. Still, they managed to keep it close, and cut the Cardinals' advantage to 31-30 after Sabastian Townes' layup with 5:09 left in the first half.

Mahmoud's putback on Louisville's next possession started a 15-2 run. Louisville ended the half making their last eight shots to lead by 16 at the break.

Bryant played without leading scorer Adam Grant, who missed his second straight game because of a sprained ankle. Ikenna Ndugba led the Bulldogs with 17 points.