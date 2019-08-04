Snetterton BTCC: Turkington scores fifth win of 2019

The defending champion started just fourth on the grid but was the highest-placed runner on the grid to be equipped with the fastest soft-compound tyre.

The BMW driver came through a five-way melee for the race lead, at the expense of polesitter Tom Ingram, to win over Dan Cammish by 4.386 seconds.

BTCC podium with BMW.

Ingram held position at the start, but a slow getaway for second-starting Cammish allowed a flying Turkington to settle into second place on the inside at Riches.

Jordan too took advantage of the rear-wheel-drive car’s superior launch and the soft tyres to move into fourth, with the leading pack edging away from Ollie Jackson’s Motorbase Ford.

On the medium tyres – 0.5s per lap slower than the BMW’s rubber – Cammish allowed Jordan through at Wilson, and from there the 2013 champion closed the 1s lead that Ingram and Turkington had pulled.

The clear air for Jordan meant he could set the fastest lap of the race, and prompted Turkington to make his move for the lead of the race.

With a strong tow down the mainstraight, Turkington nudged Ingram into the Wilson hairpin.

As Jordan tried to fire his car around the outside, Ingram moved over to cover the attack and in the process left the door open for Turkington who claimed the lead.

.

As Jordan was again stuck behind Cammish’s slower Honda Civic, Turkington romped home to a 4s victory.

Jackson held onto fourth to score his best result of the year, with Sam Tordoff and Jason Plato completing the top six.

on the grid up to seventh ahead of Chris Smiley – who was then drawn on pole for the partially reversed race three grid.

Matt Simpson and Jake Hill closed out the top 10 ahead of third BMW driver Tom Oliphant and Rory Butcher.