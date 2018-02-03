Sneaky-good No. 18 Tennessee hosts Ole Miss

While most of the attention in the SEC has been on Kentucky's roller-coaster ride, Florida's inconsistency and Auburn's improbable rise to the top, the Tennessee Volunteers have been flying under the radar most of the season.

But if the SEC's best-kept secret keeps winning, the Volunteers won't be sneaking up on anybody, especially now that they are predicted to land a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Rick Barnes will gladly trade the anonymity for success. But first things first as the No. 18 Volunteers host Ole Miss on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

If consistency is the mark of a good team, then Tennessee (16-5, 6-3 SEC) is pretty darn good. The Volunteers are coming off an 84-61 victory over LSU at home, their second straight 23-point win after beating Iowa State 68-45 last Saturday.

Stellar defense and outstanding point guard play from Jordan Bone and James Daniel III have fueled the Vols, who equaled last year's win total with the LSU victory.

"When you have two point guards out there, it allows you to play a little faster," Daniel told The (Nashville) Tennessean after he and Bone combined for 29 points in the win over LSU. "Either one of us can get it, and both run and both shoot. I feel as though we both are good passers."

Barnes agreed with Daniel but added something else he enjoys seeing even more.

"What I like best is when they are really locked in defensively," Barnes said. "That's what I like. The fact is both of them can shoot the ball and they can get going. They can shoot it pretty deep."

Tennessee's success also has been a result of stellar defensive play. The Volunteers are holding opponents to 58.7 points in the last six games.

Tennessee has the third strongest strength of schedule and is ranked in the top 30 in offensive (27th) and defensive (seven) efficiency.