The Sneaker Every Supermodel Keeps Wearing on Repeat Is Finally on Sale at Amazon
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski
This summer will be a lot of things but no one was expecting it to be the summer of sneakers. If anything, we've all been forecasting the exact opposite. But with far more to do now as vaccinations ramp up, it does make sense that supermodels and celebrities would opt for a comfortable shoe that's easy to perform hot girl summer tasks in.
Take always hot girl Emily Ratajkowski. For weeks she has been wearing the popular Reebok Club C 85 sneaker while out in New York. Yesterday she wore the affordable sneaker with a $1,450 Paco Rabanne bag. That's likely why the shoe is now mostly sold-out at Nordstrom, although it quietly just went on sale at Amazon for just $70.
Considering Katie Holmes also wore a pair of Reeboks, these sneakers will not stay in stock long, especially now that they're on sale. And if you aren't sold on Jennifer Lopez's attempt to bring back wedge sandals or Sarah Jessica Parker's insistence on wearing glitter babydoll shoes, these sneakers are a perfect alternative.
They're not controversial like Birkenstocks or uncomfortable like a high pair of Manolos. Sure, Hot Girl summer might look extremely different this year around but who says it shouldn't at least be more comfortable? After everything we've all bee through, we definitely deserve to frolic in a pair of shoes that won't give us blisters.
Get the Look:
Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers
Shop now: $70 (Originally $75); amazon.com
Reebok W Classic Leather Sneaker
Shop now: $75; amazon.com
Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Shop now: $52 (Originally $65); amazon.com
Reebok Princess Sneaker
Shop now: $40 (Originally $50); amazon.com
Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneaker
Shop now: $50 (Originally $60); amazon.com
Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker
Shop now: $55 (Originally $65); amazon.com