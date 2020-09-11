This Sneaker-Espadrille Hybrid Combines Two of This Season’s Biggest Trends

Instagram/@circusbysamedelman

Sneakers or espadrilles? That’s the internal shoe debate many of us have this time of year. You want the comfort of sneakers, especially if you’re going to be on your feet for long hours, but you want to incorporate that signature summery flair into your outfits with your favorite espadrilles. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? We’re talking about a hybrid shoe that marries the comfort and practicality of sneakers with the trendiness of a good ol’ espadrille. We thought you’d be all ears.

The Cora Espadrille from celeb-loved brand Sam Edelman is the transitional shoe you didn’t know you needed. It’s bound to ease the footwear switch as temperatures change, as this style allows you to keep some of summer’s most-loved footwear elements in your autumn rotation. The sleek upper juxtaposed with the easygoing espadrille platform sole makes this a true footwear stunner.

The trendy sneaker-espadrille features a convenient slip-on design. A simple slip-slip — just as you do with your go-to flip-flops and pool slides in the summer — and you’re out the door. It also has a padded insole that offers extra comfort, a platform base for a little extra height, and a non-slip sole to keep you safe all day.

The best part? Right now, this easygoing transitional shoe is on sale at Walmart, meaning you can scoop it up for just $21 (it usually retail for $60). And if you’re not quite sure how to style it, here’s our tips: For the reminder of summer, team it with your go-to dress or favorite linen shorts. And once the temperature drops, swap the dress or shorts for a pair of jeans — skinny, flare, or cropped. Really, you can’t go wrong.

Shop the game-changing hybrid shoe below.

