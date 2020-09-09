Get a Sneak Peek at the Wild Things that Happen Behind the Scenes at Disney's Animal Kingdom

If you think that things might get a little zooey behind the scenes at Disney World's Animal Kingdom, you're right!

Soon, you will be able to see just how wild working at the park can be thanks to the upcoming Disney+ show Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which premieres Friday, Sept. 25 on the streaming service and is produced by National Geographic.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new show's trailer. In the clip, you will get a glimpse at what it's like caring for the more than 5,000 animals that call Disney's Animal Kingdom and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot home. There's a lot of feeding, cleaning, and even a bit of conversation between the human caregivers and their animals

RELATED: New Disney+ Show with Josh Gad Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of Disney's Animal Kingdom Park

Based on the trailer for the new series, narrated by Frozen's Josh Gad, viewers can expect face time with Gus the hippo, a meeting with the park's head lioness, baby giraffe goodness, and plenty of up-close access to some of the most stunning and interesting species in the world.

To make sure animal lovers don't miss a moment of adorable action, Disney+ used cutting-edge technology, including custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes, and underwater camera systems," according to a release from National Geographic.

RELATED: Adorable Baby Mandrill, the World's Most Colorful Monkey, Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Get a taste of Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom now by watching the trailer above, and then see all the action on Friday, Sept. 25, when the new show premieres on Disney+.