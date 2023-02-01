Sneak peek: St. Patrick’s Day street party, parade returns to Charlotte on March 11

A big street party is scheduled in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, March 11, and be sure to wear your green if you attend.

A green-bearded gent joins in a past Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The 2023 version is set for Saturday, March 11. Diedra Laird/Charlotte Observer file photo

The Charlotte Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be revived after a years-long absence due to COVID, featuring the Grandfather Mountain Highlanders Pipe Band, marching bands, marching horses, drill teams and giant Irish Wolfhounds that can be up to 7 feet tall.

A daylong street festival planned with the parade will spotlight Irish dancers and bands, including members of an Irish family with the last name Federal, 200 of whom may attend the festivities from across the country, committee general chairman Rory Wall said Tuesday.

Craft and food vendors of all kinds are scheduled, including Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp beers. Traditional Irish fare such as bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage may be offered, although most vendors will sell general foods seen at many street festivals, he said.

Jim Manning, a financial executive with roots in Ireland, will serve as parade grand marshal. For the past seven years, he was president of the Notre Dame Club of Charlotte, and now serves as its treasurer.

COVID impact on the parade

Before COVID-19 postponed the event, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade entertained 80,000 spectators along Tryon Street in uptown each year, the couple who founded the parade a quarter-century ago told The Charlotte Observer last year.

Great Dane Friends of Ruff Love group members parade decked out dogs during the 21st annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade in uptown Charlotte. Diedra Laird/dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Frank Hart, who started the parade with his wife, Linda Dyer Hart, cited his worsening Parkinson’s disease for ending the popular tradition.

Wall took over the reins of the all-volunteer parade. He retired from IBM after 30 years and has lived in Charlotte since 1990.His goal is to make the event the premiere St. Patrick’s Day parade between New York City and Savannah, Georgia.

2023 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 11. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tryon and East 3rd streets, uptown Charlotte

More info: CharlotteStPats.com/GetInvolved