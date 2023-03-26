Take a sneak peek of the Spring Parade entries at two Tom French Olathe communities

During his 40+ year career, Tom French has earned a stellar reputation for quality. A leader in developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods, Tom provides prospective buyers many options to suit their needs, desires and lifestyles. Two communities in Olathe are now open weekends, both offering homes nearing completion and ready for occupancy.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road. Several available homes are under construction in both communities.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate. “These are special communities, in a desirable location.”

Covington Creek

Developed by Tom French, Phase Two of this single-family home community is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders Symphony Homes, Tom French Construction, and French Homes.

Construction is underway on three Alexander II homes. The reverse story and a half plan by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with traditional yet modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor fireplace. One which backs to green space is available now at 22032 W. 114 Court. This will be Tour #224 on the Spring Parade of Homes.

Tom French Construction is offering a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior. The home should be available in forty-five days and can be viewed by appointment.

Two additional two-story homes are also under construction, the Aria by Symphony Homes and the Bentley II by Tom French.

Additionally, French Homes has designed and will soon start construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the Madison, which will have a walkout lower level.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the mid $500,000s.

Phase Two offers the popular reverse story and a half plans the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, and the Alderwood II. One Ensley II and four walkout Alderwood II plans are under construction, with two of the homes available in approximately sixty days. The Alderwood II model at 11440 S. Waterford Drive will be Tour #223 on the Spring Parade.

And don’t miss the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. Three are available for occupancy within thirty days for those wanting or needing to move soon, including a model at 11453 S. Waterford Drive.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com for further information.

Tom French Homes

Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $500s. Tour the Alderwood II model at 11440 S. Waterford Drive, and the Ensley III ranch at 11453 S. Waterford Drive.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s. Tour the Alexander II model at 22032 W. 114 Court.

Open Hours: Both communities are open Saturdays and Sundays 12-4:30 pm, or by appointment.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com