A sneak peek at Queen Anne, Cunard’s first ship in a decade

Queen Anne will depart on her maiden voyage from Southampton to Lisbon on May 3, 2024 - Christopher Ison

When it comes to building ships, you could say Cunard has had a bit of practice.

It’s 183 years since Canadian-born timber merchant Sir Samuel Cunard established the line, which is still famed for its White Star service and a level of grandeur not found on the big resort ships of its competitors.

Over the years, Hollywood stars, famous writers and even Ed Sheeran have travelled on its liners, now reduced to just one, Queen Mary 2, which plies the Atlantic between Southampton and New York. The other members of the current fleet – Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth – are cruise ships that have shallower hulls in order to be able to enter ports around the world.

Our writer Dave Monk with Queen Anne's Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge - Christopher Ison

So, unsurprisingly, there was a level of expectation about the line’s new entrant (the first in a decade), Queen Anne, as I joined the first group to see her being built at the Fincantieri yard at Marghera, Venice – ironically, a city that has banned large ships.

Donning a hard hat and steel-toed shoes, I entered the open side of the vessel to the sound of clanging metal and the spray of sparks from welders. Wires trailed everywhere.

Even so, I was able to get an idea of how the 3,000-passenger Queen Anne will look when she departs on her maiden voyage from Southampton to Lisbon on May 3, 2024.

At the top of the 14-deck ship is the iconic red funnel with the name written in capital letters in a new font in the style of the ocean liners. The funnel towers over an empty circle on deck 11, which will become a dome lighting the Queens and Princess Grills – the restaurants for top-paying passengers staying in the Grills Suites.

Yet natural light will also be a recurring theme on this ship. On deck 9 is a Pavilion pool area that sits beneath a retractable glass roof, along with a bar, gelateria, grill, and even a DJ booth.

Early Cunard ships used to carry a cow – used for milk during the voyage and then slaughtered to be eaten on the last day of the voyage. Today, there’s a juice bar and a wellness café with vegan options. At the stern is another, open-air pool surrounded by a bar and al fresco dining.

There will be 15 restaurants on board including a steakhouse, Japanese and Indian - Christopher Ison

The Grills Suite passengers have their own terrace with infinity pools at each side on deck 11. “Imagine sitting here in the Norwegian fjords with a glass of champagne,” said Francis Fred, Cunard’s senior brand manager, who was leading the tour.

Within the ship, large windows will illuminate areas such as the Britannia restaurant, which will have a two-deck frieze based on the original Four wind gods which first appeared on Queen Mary and now hangs in a museum in Long Beach, California.

A new innovation on this ship is the Bright Lights Society, a cabaret venue hosting two shows a night, after which, said Fred, “they will strike up the band, start the DJ and get people on to the dance floor”.

Travellers who look for more conventional ballroom dancing will not be disappointed and can practise their steps in the Queens Room, which will also host white-gloved afternoon teas, surrounded by a mural celebrating the seven continents and the seas. There’s a surprise there, too – acrobats will spin down wrapped in silks from a hook in the ceiling.

The ship's iconic red funnel will ensure she stands out from the crowd - Christopher Ison

“You’re sipping your afternoon tea and all of a sudden that happens. It’s a wow factor,” said Fred.

There were some areas of the ship where our tour group had to use our imagination – aided by computer-generated images propped on easels. The theatre, the fleet’s largest ever Chart Room and the Golden Lion pub, which will host live music and karaoke, are all still heavily under construction. The three-deck Grand Lobby, meanwhile, will have a brass installation etched and carved using lasers and chemicals to tell the story of travelling in style with Cunard.

A little more complete is the spa and wellness areas which will feature a circular thermal pool, steam room and Himalayan salt sauna.

Touring the steel skeleton of what will become one of the two most impressive suites – named for the Mersey and Solent – I could see the area that will be the butler’s pantry, complete with a staff entrance so that when you’re having a party, the guests aren’t disturbed by all the catering coming in.

For those whose budget doesn’t stretch to private room service and a butler, the 15 restaurants on board include a steakhouse, Japanese cuisine, Indian meals and a food court in place of the traditional buffet. Drinks venues include the Commodore Club above the captain’s bridge, boasting a 270-degree ocean view.

The pool area on Queen Anne - Christopher Ison

During an exclusive interview, I spoke to the ship’s female captain, 56-year-old Inger Klein Thorhauge, who was born in the Faroe Islands. “Queen Anne is going to be quite different,” she told me, “which is the exciting thing. She has a more modern touch – this is the future for Cunard.

“We’re retaining the history but also want to attract people who think we are different. I think newcomers will say wow, this is great.”

Her appointment is a big boon, having sometimes struggled to get ahead in the cruise sector. “It has been a challenge from time to time,” she confided.

It's refreshing to see a female captain in a male-dominated industry - Christopher Ison

“It’s a very male-dominated industry and has been for many years. Luckily we have seen changes. You have to be realistic and say the attraction to women is not as overwhelming as in many other industries. Some people just don’t like to be away from home for a long time.”

Also touring the ship was maritime historian Chris Frame, who has been a fan of the line – now part of the giant US Carnival Corporation – since childhood. “We’re at the very beginning of the Queen Anne chapter in the Cunard story,” he told me excitedly.

“Countless memories will be made on board this ship. Just think about all the experiences and connections and romances and fun times that are going to happen here.”

Sir Samuel would be very proud…