Take A Sneak Peek Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Californian Mansion
Actor Tyler Perry has given royal fans a sneak peek inside the Beverly Hills Ridges mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be currently staying.
According to photos shared on Perry’s Instagram account in 2013, the 22-acre Hollywood residence includes views over California, high ceilings, a big kitchen with a marble island and a study with wood panelled walls.
Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been staying at the actor’s home with their son, Archie, following their move from Canada.
A picture shared by Perry in June 2013 taken from the home’s 'back deck' shows the Los Angeles skyline in the distance and a large seating area.
Another is taken of the actor’s study, which is where we presume the couple have been filming their Zoom conference calls in recent weeks, such as their chat with staff from Crisis Text Line in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, the spacious kitchen has the message 'only believe' above the stove, which Perry previously said reminds him to 'never give up'.
It is unknown how Meghan and Harry ended up staying at Perry’s property, but the trio do share a mutual friend in Oprah Winfrey.
In May 2018, Winfrey attended the couple’s royal wedding and has spoken on several occasions about her friendship with the pair.
'I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family,' she told People earlier this year.
The TV show host is also a godparent to Perry’s five-year-old son, Aman.
Earlier this month, several news outlets reported that Harry and Meghan were considering purchasing a Mediterranean-style villa in California’s Pacific Palisades area.
The property in question features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, a home theatre and a children’s play area.
On March 31, the Duke and Duchess officially stepped down as senior royals after announcing their plans to financially separate from the royal family in January.
At the end of last year, the couple celebrated Christmas on Vancouver Island and continued to reside in Canada for several months until their move to the West Coast.
Following the relocation, Harry and Meghan have been volunteering at the local food bank, Project Angel Food, and delivering meals to at-risk neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.
