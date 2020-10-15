The Baby Alien Reveal on 'The Masked Singer' Shocked EVERY SINGLE PERSON

From Woman's Day

This season of The Masked Singer featured Baby Alien, one of the cutest and more complicated costumes to grace the stage (It's literally a puppet). Although the Baby Alien managed to charm judges and fans during its first two performances, the third performance didn't match up, leaving the Baby Alien to reveal its true identity.

During it's brief stint on The Masked Singer, the Baby Alien had people guessing an array of actors — specifically comedians — based on its mastery of a European accent and one-liners that had people laughing. Bu twhen it cames to guessing who the Baby Alien is on The Masked Singer, fans and judges couldn't have been more wrong.

As it turns out, former NFL quarterback Mark Shanchez was hiding beneath the out-of-this-world costume. And we're not exaggerating when we say people were just as shocked as they were wrong. (Especially when a deep Google dive doesn't reveal any puppet experience on his resume.)

ummm so all of us were way off with who Baby Alien was on #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/lxg1m1fiwp — Natalie (@NatalieChicago) October 15, 2020

How about Mark Sanchez being Baby Alien? Didn't see that one coming. #TheMaskedSinger — Tyler Gregory (@tylergregory50) October 15, 2020

Mark fucking Sanchez. Lmfao Mark mf’in Sanchez was just unmasked as the baby Alien on #TheMaskedSinger. Truly nothing can surprise me anymore pic.twitter.com/qtUI2vQxA2 — lauren_ (@lauuuurennn1) October 15, 2020

Never would I thought Mark Sanchez for the alien lol #TheMaskedSinger — All.is.on (@Miss_AlliG) October 15, 2020

Add "Mark Sanchez speaking in an Eastern European accent whilst participating as a Baby Alien on #TheMaskedSinger" to the list of things I did not expect from 2020. — LC (@lmc055) October 15, 2020

This shocking reveal leads many to wonder what clues the judges (and fans) missed:

The Tony Award referred to Sanchez's appearance as a guest presenter at the 2010 ceremony.

The hot dog is a nod to the viral moment when Sanchez ate a hot dog during ta game.

The roses are a tribute to Sanchez leading the USC Trojans to a Rose Bowl Victory in 2009.

Though not confirmed, the turtle could have been a reference to Sanchez dressing as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for Halloween in 2015.

Another unconfirmed clue: The sharks could have been a play on the Sharks and Jets from West Side Story. (Sanchez played for the Jets from 2009 - 2013)

(As for all the vampire clues, we have no idea.)

When asked about the best part of his Masked Singer experience, Sanchez said "sharing this experience with my little man," noting that his son know knows the words to "Faith" and "It’s Time."

Who will be next to unmask themselves? You'll have to keep watching to find out.

