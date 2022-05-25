SNC-Lavalin wins engineering services contract for administration of highways across the United States

MONTREAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been contracted to provide professional engineering services for select highway and bridge construction projects across all regions of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in the entire United States.

"Our transportation expertise, strategic insight and capability span the full transport ecosystem, from roads and bridges to rail and transit, to airports and aviation," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "This broad experience combined with our collaborative approach drives efficiencies and unlocks growth for our global clients, which fosters strong relationships built on long-term trust."

The four Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts have a combined ceiling of $230 million USD:

  • SNC-Lavalin/NorthWind joint venture was awarded the Western Federal Lands Highway Division (WFLHD) contract to perform project management and construction, engineering and inspection (CEI) services throughout the Pacific Northwest through 2026.

  • SNC-Lavalin was one of six firms reselected by the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division (EFLHD) to support the division's construction, engineering and inspection program management throughout the 33-state region, which includes all states east of the Mississippi River, as well as Puerto Rico and the American Virgin Islands through 2026.

  • SNC-Lavalin, as a subcontractor to Yeh Construction, was awarded a contract to support the Central Federal Lands (CFLHD) contract to perform project management and construction, engineering and inspection (CEI) services throughout the 14-state region.

  • In addition to the new contracts, the Company will continue to serve as prime consultant on a Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD) architecture, planning, design and program management contract through 2024.

"Federal public roads are vital transportation assets that sustain economic development, support recreational travel and tourism and provide needed access for all," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "Our work with FHWA and our partners will continue to focus on providing high-quality services that yield safe, accessible and scenic roads for everyone."

The EFLHD, CFLHD and WFLHD make up the divisions of FHWA's Office of Federal Lands Highway (FLH), which provides financial resources and transportation engineering assistance for public roads that service the transportation needs of Federal and Tribal Lands. For more than 20 years SNC-Lavalin has supported the FLH with construction, engineering and design services for roads, bridges and trails that give access to and through national parks and forests and other areas within federal domain across the country.

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

